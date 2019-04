Daimler may end its partnership with the Renault-Nissan Alliance as part of a cost-saving strategy to be introduced by incoming chief executive Ola Kallenius.

Germany’s Manager Magazin asserts that the German company is looking for 6 billion euros ($6.75 billion) in cost savings and efficiency gains by 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz brand. It also wants to save a further 2 billion euros ($2.25 billion) at its Daimler Trucks division.