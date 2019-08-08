Dealer Turns Back The Clock To The 70's With Ultra Cool Retro F150 Package

The late 1970s saw the Ford F-Series go through significant change. In 1975, Ford shuffled its truck nomenclature around, introducing the F-150 to better align its half-ton trucks with its three-quarter and one-ton siblings, while relegating the old F-100 to an entry level role in the F-Series range.



With the name shuffle came the oh-so-popular moniker, “Built Ford Tough.” Toward the end of the sixth-generation F-Series’ life, the truck’s looks also changed. Two-toned body styling, hulking wheels, and extensive chrome dominated this free-wheelin’ time for disco-era truck owners.





Thanks to CANADIANCOMMENTS for the tip.



