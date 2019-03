n the 800-plus days since Ford Motor Co. flashed a Bronco logo on stage at the 2017 Detroit auto show, development of the highly anticipated SUV has been shrouded in secrecy. But Ford used a gathering of its top-selling dealers last month in Palm Beach, Fla., to take the wraps off a prototype and to divulge plans for a "family" of rugged off-road vehicles, which sources told Automotive News will eventually include a small unibody pickup.



