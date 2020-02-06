Dealerships Are Running Out Of Both New And Used Inventory

Car factories are finally starting to reopen after several weeks of idling due to the coronavirus pandemic, which not only caused tens of thousands of workers to stay at home, but also depleted the inventory reserves of Detroit's Big Three.

And while the situation is dire, sales haven't slowed down as much as analysts initially predicted thanks to ridiculously-good incentives—so now the industry is facing a new problem: dealerships are running out of inventory, and production isn't quite up to speed yet.

