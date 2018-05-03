Dealerships Explore Using Uber And Alternatives To Loaner Cars

Agent009 submitted on 3/5/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:31:13 AM

2 user comments | Views : 1,324 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Loaner programs for service customers are a sore point for many dealerships.

They're complicated to run. Automakers want the loaners to represent the brand. No Porsche owner should be put in a Kia Soul while his Panamera is being serviced, thank you very much. So for luxury brands especially, maintaining a large loaner fleet can tie up hundreds of thousands of dollars.

And some customers abuse the system. They might turn in their vehicle on Thursday for service in Boston, say, and drive the loaner the roughly 600-mile round trip for a long weekend in Bar Harbor, Maine.

But there are alternatives to loaner fleets. In some markets, for example, Uber for Business contracts with dealerships, which request rides for their customers.



Read Article


Dealerships Explore Using Uber And Alternatives To Loaner Cars

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

PUGPROUD

Why do I get the feeling these changes are great for the dealer and a diminishment of services for the customer.




PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 3/5/2018 5:04:02 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

TomM

THe current sales cycle is slowing - as in normally does. It is during slow sales that dealers are most vulnerable - because it not only reduces profits by volume - but also demands lower prices to move vehicles.

Frankly - I do not see why a dealer needs offer a Porsche as a "Loaner" during repair - the customer would not rent one normally. However - while the "customer experience" has been stressed to the nth point by the manufacturers - this is clearly a way to be CHEAP. I am happy when my local dealers take me home - and then pick me up to get back to the dealership to get the car - which is far cheaper for them - so an UBER - or TAXI - would be fine for me - but there are those who will argue that it is not what you expect when you pay $50,000 and up for cars these days.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 3/5/2018 6:12:37 PM | | Votes: 2   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]