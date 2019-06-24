Dealerships Sue BMW Over Failure Of The Mini Brand In the US

BMW’s effort to shore up dealer profitability for its Mini brand is not going over well with some retailers.

A past chairman of the Mini dealer council has sued BMW of North America, alleging that BMW breached its dealership agreement by failing to promote and develop the Mini brand.



David Peterson’s Mini of Louisville store in Kentucky is one of five U.S. Mini dealerships that have closed in recent months amid anemic sales and dwindling profitability. Peterson and his company, Peterson Motorcars, filed a suit in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky, saying BMW has not sufficiently advertised Mini and its vehicles and is helping only some Mini dealers by allowing integration with BMW dealerships.