Death Of An Icon: Audi Kills The TT, Plans To Replace It With An EV

Audi will kill its iconic TT sports car and replace it with an electric vehicle as part of a plan to emerge as a premium electric-car maker. When it launched in 1998, the two-seat TT won numerous fans but more importantly, it established Audi as a design leader. This helped differentiate it from the more handling-oriented BMW and comfort-driven Mercedes, paving the way for an eight-year streak of volume records that only ended last year. Audi outlined a strategy focused on sustainability that includes 20 battery-powered models at its annual meeting here on Thursday. By 2025, its portfolio will include more than 30 models with electrified drivetrains, of which 20 will be full-electric, Audi said.



