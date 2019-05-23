Death Of An Icon: Audi Kills The TT, Plans To Replace It With An EV

Agent009 submitted on 5/23/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:53:11 AM

2 user comments | Views : 574 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

Audi will kill its iconic TT sports car and replace it with an electric vehicle as part of a plan to emerge as a premium electric-car maker.

When it launched in 1998, the two-seat TT won numerous fans but more importantly, it established Audi as a design leader. This helped differentiate it from the more handling-oriented BMW and comfort-driven Mercedes, paving the way for an eight-year streak of volume records that only ended last year.

Audi outlined a strategy focused on sustainability that includes 20 battery-powered models at its annual  meeting here on Thursday. By 2025, its portfolio will include more than 30 models with electrified drivetrains, of which 20 will be full-electric, Audi said.



User Comments

PUGPROUD

The problem when you have multiple brands competing in the same market is that one always seems to be held back and suffers at the expense of the other. Would a TT be a better sports car if not under the same corporate umbrella as Porsche's Boxster and Cayman?...I think so.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 5/23/2019 10:40:11 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Aspy11

Golf GTI and R are much better options anyway.

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 5/23/2019 11:12:17 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

