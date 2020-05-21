Designer Comes Up With A Long Overdue Feature For Off Roading - A Self Leveling Cabin

We all have an idea of what our ultimate performance car would look like, or what equipment we'd have installed on our supreme off-roader. And even though we like to think of these vehicles in superlative terms, the truth is most of them would probably be crap.



Well, that too is the case for those who can draw a straight line when they want to - this ever-expanding world of digital artists and amateur or professional car designers. Their creations don't always have the best thought-out features, but that's why actual cars aren't made by one person, but an entire company full of people



Read Article