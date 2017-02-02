Designer dreams up a modern DeLorean sports car

Fans of the DeLorean DMC-12 should be excited to learn that the car is making a comeback. Thanks to the Low Volume Motor Vehicle Manufacturers Act passed in 2015, the company has already started taking orders, getting ready to ramp up production of the revived sports car later this year.



But one artist has a different strategy in mind for the iconic nameplate. Ukrainian design student Yevheniy Bratchyk has illustrated his vision of a modern DMC-12. He calls it the DMC21, and though it shares a number of cues with the original example, the rendering makes the car relevant here and now in 2017.



