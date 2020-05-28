Despite French Bailout, Citroen Still Plans To Take On Audi And BMW In China

Citroën is readying its first new global saloon model in eight years, as the brand seeks to position the C6 successor as its flagship. Saloons have largely fallen out of favour over the past decade in Europe, but the French firm also wants to grow its presence in other regions – primarily China – where saloons outsell SUVs. The upcoming model, which will arrive by the end of 2021, was first envisioned in 2016’s Cxperience concept, which had similar dimensions to the old C6 and used a petrol-electric plug-in hybrid powertrain.



