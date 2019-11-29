Did Cadillac Help Or Hurt It's Status With Cheaper And Less Powerful CT5-V

The new CT5-V arriving for 2020 is not the departing CTS-V, that much is clear. Cadillac’s one-time wildest offering has morphed into a similar-sized sedan with less than half the displacement and significantly less potency, though we can now report that it’s way cheaper than the outgoing midsize V. Announced just in time to be discussed over Thanksgiving dinners across the country, Cadillac’s CT5-V carries a starting price of $48,695 after destination. For that sum, buyers get a rear-drive sedan outfitted with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6, good for some 360 horsepower and 405 lb-ft of torque.



