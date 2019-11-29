Did Cadillac Help Or Hurt It's Status With Cheaper And Less Powerful CT5-V

Agent009 submitted on 11/29/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:50:35 PM

2 user comments | Views : 588 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.thetruthaboutcars.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The new CT5-V arriving for 2020 is not the departing CTS-V, that much is clear.

Cadillac’s one-time wildest offering has morphed into a similar-sized sedan with less than half the displacement and significantly less potency, though we can now report that it’s way cheaper than the outgoing midsize V.

Announced just in time to be discussed over Thanksgiving dinners across the country, Cadillac’s CT5-V carries a starting price of $48,695 after destination. For that sum, buyers get a rear-drive sedan outfitted with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6, good for some 360 horsepower and 405 lb-ft of torque.



Read Article


Did Cadillac Help Or Hurt It's Status With Cheaper And Less Powerful CT5-V

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

valhallakey

Yes they have, this should have been a V-Sport model not the full V which was starting to mean seriously high performance. In line with the other bad decisions at Cadillac around naming.

valhallakey (View Profile)

Posted on 11/29/2019 3:08:35 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Car4life1

Cadillac has hurt itself with a cheaper and less powerful mindset/image

The only thing remaining as a reminder of the Brand’s prestigious/luxurious past is the Escalade, and unfortunately I’m
Not sure how much longer that will be able to pay the bills given the now fiercely competitive/crowded market for full size lux SUVs

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 11/29/2019 3:48:20 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]