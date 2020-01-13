Did GM MISS OUT On HUGE Opportunity With All-new Tahoe And Suburban? Should It Have Gone RETRO W/ K10 Look?

Agent00R submitted on 1/13/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:46:13 PM
Tonight I was leafing through my Instagram as usual.
Checking up on friends and also seeing what interesting posts were thrown up related to autos, architecture, technology and art. And that's when I stumbled across something from the team over at Bring a Trailer. 2021 Chevrolet Suburban & TahoeOne thing I love about BaT is how the site always curates interesting vehicles. The mix is great with a little something for everyone. Today though it showed off something I hadn't seen before on BaT. That would be a 1971 Chevrolet Suburban K10. After looking at it, I had to admit that it's one seriously good looking truck. Inevitably, this got my wheels turning.Why didn't GM's Chevrolet decide to use this vehicle as inspiration for an all-new, retro-inspired truck? It has a strong face, the interesting asymmetrical doors and the two-tone color scheme that's all the rage at the moment. Instead for 2021 we pretty much got an evolved design that's OK but not going to move the needle for buyers as the market for full-size trucks continues to get more competitive. It feels like the Silverado playbook all over again — and we know how well that's going.With the all-new Defender hitting showrooms and the all-new Bronco to-be-revealed soon, I've got to ask: Did Chevrolet MISS big on this opportunity?2021 Chevrolet Suburban & Tahoe Read Article
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson
I think something different on the front would have been better than what they ended up with. So yes I agree retro would probably have done them way more favors than this look.— valhallakey (View Profile)
I think something different on the front would have been better than what they ended up with. So yes I agree retro would probably have done them way more favors than this look.
— valhallakey (View Profile)
