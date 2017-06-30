Did Trump Overlook BMW's Job Creation Record When Labeling Them As A Bad Foreign Company?

Years before Donald Trump began promising to bring back good manufacturing jobs by getting tough with U.

S. trade partners, such jobs have already been on the rise, largely thanks to foreign companies now cast as villains in Trump's narrative.

Reuters analysis of federal jobs data shows that out of 656,000 new manufacturing jobs created between 2010 and 2014, two thirds can be attributed to foreign direct investment.

More recent jobs numbers are not yet available, but over $700 billion in foreign capital has poured in over the last two years bringing total foreign investment to $3.7 trillion at the end of 2016, a world record.



TheSteve

The Administrator of the Republican Party speaks (and Tweets) emotionally on matters rather than factually. He blustered about preventing German automakers from selling "millions of cars" in the US, when in fact, the NEVER have! They sell fewer than a million a year (combined), and they account for only single-digit market share. They're hardly the threat he makes them out to be. With the exception of Volkswagen, the German brands sell high-priced, expensive to maintain premium or luxury vehicles that don't compete directly against American (GM/Ford/Chrysler/Tesla) vehicles. Whether we include or exclude VW -- a US non-event -- he's made much ado about nothing.

Aside from these facts, it's embarrassing to hear his beliefs when one knows that (a) some of the German brands' most popular models are manufactured ONLY in the US for the entire world's markets, and (b) US automakers (GM/Ford/Chrysler) set up shop in foreign countries to reduce manufacturing cost, and in doing so, eliminate domestic jobs. It's just business.

Honestly, some of the stuff the Administrator says (and Tweets) seems like it came from some of our more notorious list members, here on AutoSpies :-(

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 6/30/2017 1:27:40 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 5   

BobM

You never fail to make shit up without any sources for your silly notions.

First off BMW still makes almost all their drive trains in Germany, and these are then assembled into vehicles here in the US. What Germany does is OVERCHARGE the US Company for these components, thus leaving most of the profits offshore. Financial companies usually are knows for using these and their know as a "Shell Game", but many large Manufacturers do it as well.

But they also restrict US imports by using a EU Tariffs as well as "Turnover" taxes.
Tariffs:
? Germany is part of the EU’s tariff union. Import duties for motor vehicles depend on vehicle type and range from 5.3 to 22 percent (passenger cars: 10 %; trucks: 11-22 %).
Taxes:
? When importing a vehicle from a non-EU member state, an additional 19% import turnover tax is applied on the total amount of: (i) value of vehicle + (ii) shipping costs + (iii) customs duty. In the later distribution stages, this import-turnover tax is passed on to the consumer as a VAT (value-added tax).

http://www.trade.gov/td/otm/assets/auto/TBR2015Final.pdf

So there's a HUGE difference Minimum 29% Tariff/Tax to US makers than what Germany see's when importing to the US. I believe the US is 5% for Car parts


All Trump is trying to do is level the playing field. Not saying it would change things but he 's correct, it's NOT Fair Trade.

BobM (View Profile)

Posted on 6/30/2017 2:14:25 PM | | Votes: -5   

BobM

This is just an over opitimistic Stock analyst... and not a very good one at that. Of course he's done well "guessing" on TSLA, but hasn't everybody?


"According to TipRanks, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, one-star analyst Alexander Haissl is ranked #3,216 out of 4,578 analysts. Haissl has a 64% success rate and faces a 0.1% loss in his annual returns. However, when recommending TSLA, Haissl earns 4.7% in average profits on the stock.

TipRanks analytics indicate TSLA as a Hold. Based on 19 analysts polled by TipRanks in the last 3 months, 6 rate a Buy on Tesla stock, 7 maintain a Hold, while 6 issue a Sell on the stock. The 12-month average price target stands at $285.27, marking a 24% downside from where the stock is currently trading."

https://www.smarteranalyst.com/2017/06/14/apple-inc-aapl-makes-ai-waves-no-longer-secret-project-titan-tesla-inc-tsla-set-outperform-oem-competition/

Now go get yourself a room...

BobM (View Profile)

Posted on 6/30/2017 2:28:16 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -3   

vdiv

What are you talking about? What does this story have to do with TSLA?

vdiv (View Profile)

Posted on 6/30/2017 2:45:02 PM | | Votes: 4   

Firewombat

Asking whether Trump overlooked something is making the assumption that he understands something... about anything

Firewombat (View Profile)

Posted on 6/30/2017 3:09:20 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

