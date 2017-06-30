Did Trump Overlook BMW's Job Creation Record When Labeling Them As A Bad Foreign Company?

Years before Donald Trump began promising to bring back good manufacturing jobs by getting tough with U. S. trade partners, such jobs have already been on the rise, largely thanks to foreign companies now cast as villains in Trump's narrative. Reuters analysis of federal jobs data shows that out of 656,000 new manufacturing jobs created between 2010 and 2014, two thirds can be attributed to foreign direct investment. More recent jobs numbers are not yet available, but over $700 billion in foreign capital has poured in over the last two years bringing total foreign investment to $3.7 trillion at the end of 2016, a world record.



