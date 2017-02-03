DieselGate Part II - FCA Warns Investors Of Pending Fines For Diesel Cheating

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has told its shareholders that it may face fines of up to $4.

6 billion if federal regulators determine that the company fitted diesel control devices on its vehicles.

The Detroit News reports that FCA recently informed investors that it had received subpoenas and information requests from the U.S. Department of Justice, Security and Exchange Commission and a number of states’ attorneys. The company is alleged to have fitted approximately 104,000 diesel pickup trucks and SUVs with devices designed to cheat emissions tests.
 

 



