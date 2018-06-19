Disgruntled Employee Initiates Extensive Cyber Attack Against Tesla

A disgruntled Tesla Inc.

employee broke into the company’s manufacturing operating system and sent highly sensitive data to unknown third parties, according to an email Elon Musk sent to staff.

The worker, who had been denied a promotion, did “quite extensive and damaging sabotage” to Tesla’s operations, Musk wrote in the memo late Sunday, which was reported in full by CNBC. While a spokesman declined to comment, an employee who asked not to be identified confirmed he received the email.



User Comments

MDarringer

Good!

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/19/2018 12:16:10 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Jazzyjazz

Elon the Con best be prepared for lots of this as Tesla starts crumbling to insolvency.

Jazzyjazz (View Profile)

Posted on 6/19/2018 12:42:18 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

