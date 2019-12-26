Disgruntled Mercedes G-Wagen Owner Gets Revenge With A 1000 Foot Drop From A Helicopter

Recently we highlighted a company that restores vintage Mercedes-Benz Geländewagens and delivers them flat-packed in a care package dropped from a helicopter.

Meanwhile in Russia, a man supposedly fed up with with his constantly broken G-Wagen skipped the whole restoration and parachute part and straight dropped it from 1,000 feet to teach...someone a lesson. The car? The dealer? Mercedes-Benz? We may never know.

Russian vlogger Igor Moroz explained in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel last Thursday that he purchased a used Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG for roughly $200,000 in March of 2018. Since then, the iconic SUV has had continuous maintenance issues and needed near-monthly repairs. Rather than sell it and move on, he decided to exact revenge on the Mercedes by dropping it from a helicopter.

 



