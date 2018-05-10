Do Nurburgring Lap Times Matter To Anyone Other Than The Automakers?

I ask because if you choose the right version of the new car, reportedly it’s quicker than an M2.

Which is good, presumably, if you care, or if the German circuit is part of your daily commute. But, for most of us it isn’t.

Is there too much Nordschleife lap timing? I’ve been told there is: that it’s irrelevant, that it actually tells you nothing about how a car drives (except that the ride is probably horrible when you’re not on the Nu¨rburgring), that it is nothing more than automotive showing off.



