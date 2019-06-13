Do RECALLS Impact Your Buying Decision?

Although it seems like we had just gotten past a rather quiet period for recalls, we're starting to see more. A lot more.



And these notices are increasing in scale.



Take, Ford's latest announcement that it is recalling about 1.2 million Explorer vehicles produced from 2011-2017. That's an immense volume of vehicles that need to be fixed. It's no Takata but still.



As I've started to take note of this, anecdotally, greater increase in recalled products, it got me thinking. Do these recalls actually change buying decisions? Do recalls impact perceived and actual quality from the buyer's point of view?



For example, given Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' (FCA) consistent recalls for its staple products like the Jeep Grand Cherokee, Jeep Wrangler and RAM 1500, does that yield buyers who find themselves second guessing their purchasing decision?





