Do RECALLS Impact Your Buying Decision?

Agent00R submitted on 6/13/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:19:24 AM

0 user comments | Views : 148 | Category: Misc News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Although it seems like we had just gotten past a rather quiet period for recalls, we're starting to see more.

A lot more.

And these notices are increasing in scale.

Take, Ford's latest announcement that it is recalling about 1.2 million Explorer vehicles produced from 2011-2017. That's an immense volume of vehicles that need to be fixed. It's no Takata but still.

As I've started to take note of this, anecdotally, greater increase in recalled products, it got me thinking. Do these recalls actually change buying decisions? Do recalls impact perceived and actual quality from the buyer's point of view?

For example, given Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' (FCA) consistent recalls for its staple products like the Jeep Grand Cherokee, Jeep Wrangler and RAM 1500, does that yield buyers who find themselves second guessing their purchasing decision?



Do RECALLS Impact Your Buying Decision?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]