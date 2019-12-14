Do The Badges On All-new Porsches CHEAPEN The Look Of Its Cars?

Agent00R submitted on 12/14/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 6:41:55 PM

1 user comments | Views : 1,168 | Category: Misc News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

With the launch of the all-new Porsche 911, the legendary sports car manufacturer made some changes.

Some were major, like its fully revamped interior, and others were quite small.

Take, for example, its badging.

The more we look at it, it seems like something's off. And it's not just one thing, either.

Taking it from the top, why does the ass-end of today's Porsches require the brand name spelt out like "P O R S C H E"? The brand identity is quite strong and the simple crest on the hood used to do the trick. What's Porsche have to prove anyway?

With the 911 models, Porsche has decided to slap on top of the model's script "911." Note that it is in a completely different font from both the "P O R S C H E" as well as the 'Carrera," designation.

Lastly, why the need for so much information in the script? For example, the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid reads "Cayenne Turbo S" across its tailgate. Is there really a need for E-Hybrid badging on the fenders as well? Couldn't it simply read Turbo S with the Acid Green branding and be done with it?

All that said, we just had to ask: Is it us or does the badging on the all-new Porsches CHEAPEN the look of its cars?




Do The Badges On All-new Porsches CHEAPEN The Look Of Its Cars?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

In a word YES. I don't like the solid band of lights on the rear. I don't like the dark tint to them either. And I don't like all the script on modern Porches either. I would choose the model delete option.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 12/14/2019 7:21:17 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]