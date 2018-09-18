Do The Companies That Think They Will Overtake Tesla SOON Have MUSK DERANGEMENT SYNDROME?

It’s a pretty amazing time to be Tesla, folks. It was not so long ago that the Silicon Valley-based electric vehicle manufacturer was considered one of many laughing stocks in the automotive world.



It seemed as though the whole media empire was against them. That’s because, for the most part, it was.



Fast forward to the present. Tesla is outselling many of the luxury automakers. And, here’s the kicker: They’d be moving MORE if it weren’t for production hang ups.



This is an impressive achievement for any automaker, let alone a relatively new player. Tesla has effectively disrupted the EV game. Clearly, there’s much to be worked out over at Tesla. First and foremost, the vehicles have to obtain better build quality and reliability. Secondly, perhaps the company should find a better operational leader.



Musk has the Steve Jobs visionary factor but the operational side is lacking, to say the least.



Over the past 12 months it’s become fairly evident that Tesla produces the benchmark EV. And, much like BMW owned driving dynamics at one point, it too has become the target everyone wants to outgun.



Having said that, there’s been recent posts we’ve seen from industry colleagues proclaiming that Audi, Chevrolet and Jaguar are going to turn the tables on Tesla. Given the brand, range per charge and speed, it seems like Tesla has the upper hand.



What say you, Spies? Will cars like the Bolt, e-tron SUV and I-Pace unseat Tesla’s latest and greatest? Or, do these manufacturers have MUSK DERANGEMENT SYNDROME?





