Do These BMW Colors Get You HOT Or Do These Examples Leave You COLD?

Even though I haven't owned a BMW in a while I always stop in to the dealerships to look at the latest models.

And I especially like the dealers that stock the unique colors.

So when the Spies saw this cornucopia of unique samples at BMW of Encinitas, we had to get some snaps and show them off to you to get your opinion.

Even though some look like old BMW colors we got used to like Daytona Violet, all of these are new iterations with new names.

And if you're like us, we LOVE the unique names they choose.

So here's the list of names of the samples we're showing:

Velvet Blue
Toronto Red
Vermont Bronze
Storm Bay
Brands Hatch Grey Metallic

So tell us your thoughts. HOT or NOT? And would you choose any of these for YOUR BMW if you were/are in market?

Best Spy Shots Summer 2020 Photo Gallery



Velvet Blue













Brands Hatch Grey Metallic













Vermont Bronze





Toronto Red











Storm Bay





























User Comments

carloslassiter

I like the Storm Bay.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 7/15/2020 10:12:08 PM   

Car4life1

Come on BMW get these designs together, just when I think I can tolerate the front of the car, the rear end blinds me with it’s horrific angles/disproportions...

The 235i at the end is absolutely tragic and may actually be worst looking than a Pontiac Aztec...RIP

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 7/15/2020 10:31:49 PM   

