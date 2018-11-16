Do These Fresh Mid-Engined Corvette Renders Whet Your Apetite For The Real Thing?

Some fresh renderings of the hotly anticipated mid-engine Corvette are doing the rounds over at MidEngineCorvetteForum. com, courtesy of a forum member named bdsvavars. We won’t attempt to decipher the meaning in the name, partially because we don’t even know where to begin, but mostly because our attention falls to these amazing renders.



We have some of them below, but there are quite few more over at the forum in different colors and wearing minor changes to the sail panels that we recommend checking out. Renderings have been all the rage on Chevrolet’s forthcoming supercar since its existence was first confirmed some time ago, and with the camouflage getting thinner on test cars, talented artists have been able to imagine some of the features we can't otherwise see.





















