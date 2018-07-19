Do YOU Even Want A Sports Car In A World Where 700 Horsepower SUVs Exist?

This past weekend I took out my BMW M2. It’s been about three weeks since I pulled it out of the garage and gave it a run.



Admittedly so, I am a bigger fella standing 6’8 and around 275 pounds. Getting in and out of cars always takes a bit of an effort, but even as of late my normal-sized friends and family they tend to find sporty things a bit overkill.



These days we have things like the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk equipped with the Hellcat V8 good for over 700 horsepower. And then there’s things from the German contingent making anywhere from 560 to now an upcoming 670 horsepower in the all-new Audi RS Q8.



Rather than having to worry over space and utility, you can have your cake and eat it too. While these will certainly not displace things such as mid-engine supercars like the McLaren 570S, I am starting to cool off over things like the Mercedes-AMG C63 S and BMW M4, for instance.



I was even talking to a dear friend of mine who’s a self-admitted M-phile and it seems that the newer stuff doesn’t really move the needle for him anymore. But an X5M, on the other hand, is on his shopping list.



So, Spies, I’ve got to ask: Do YOU even WANT a sports car in a world where high-performance, 700 horsepower SUVs exist?





