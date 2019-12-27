Do You AGREE or DISAGREE WIth This List Of Top 10 Good Auto Investments For 2020? Can You Name ANY Better Candidates?

When it comes to speculating in any market, it's a dangerous proposition. That's because, at least from a macro perspective, markets can be awfully fickle.



And you better believe that's true when it comes to automobiles.



That doesn't mean folks aren't out there giving advice. In addition, that doesn't mean people won't stop trying to pick up vehicles that will rise in value down the road. My advice? You can try to play the game but your best bet is to do your homework and then buy what you love.



At least then if you lose you won't be heartbroken. You'll have a great product that makes you smile. As my BMW M2's value collapses, I frankly don't mind as it's an amazing driver's car. Of course I'd prefer for its value to go the other way but so be it, Spies!



Having said that, the folks from Hagerty put together a list of affordable cars that it thinks will appreciate in value. We want to know: Do you AGREE or DISAGREE with this list? Can YOU name any BETTER candidates?



Here's the list.



- 1997 Dodge Viper GTS

- 1990-1995 Volkswagen Corrado

- 1999-2005 Ferrari 360 Modena

- 1971-1980 International Harvester Scout

- 1988-1991 Honda CRX Si

- 1997-2001 Acura Integra Type R

- 1984-2001 Jeep Cherokee

- 1998-2002 BMW M Roadster

- 1970-1976 Porsche 914

- 1970- 1995 Land Rover Range Rover







If you're going to buy an old car, do it for love not to make money. But if you can get some money out of it, too, while having fun driving your investment, that's awesome. The collector car experts at Hagerty have, helpfully, put together a list of affordable cars that they think are great to buy now as investments — and for fun.

There's only one Ferrari in this whole list. Most are cars that were fairly attainable, some very attainable, even when new. All, though, have the important attribute of personality. Most of these are also cars that appeal to a new generation of car collectors. Rather than being cars with big hood ornaments or foot-tall tailfins and chrome, these are mostly cars from the 1980s and '90s, plus a couple from the '70s...



