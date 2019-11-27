Do You AGREE or DISAGREE With Jeremy Clarkson? "Greta Thunberg Has Killed The Car Show."

It's no question that the automotive industry has changed significantly over the past 19 years. And, if you've been a fan of Top Gear when Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May were at the helm, you'd know that they've been forecasting the end of V12s and other high-performance machines.



And now, The Grand Tour's Clarkson is making an even BIGGER and bolder claim.



In an interview with The Sun, Clarkson is quoted as saying that Greta Thunberg has killed the car show. I think it's safe to say it's hyperbolic language and an exaggeration — no surprise there — but you've got to admit that quote reads rather badly.



The point I think he's actually trying to illustrate is the lack of interest in autos, in general, in those under 25. As Clarkson elaborates, he's saying that autos have been painted as taboo by professors and teachers.



From a completely unscientific perspective, with the folks I know under 25 there's still a roaring automotive enthusiast community. In addition, there's significant interest in electric vehicles with younger demographics taking a shine to the real-life Tony Stark, Elon Musk.



What may be actually shifting is the way people learn, research and interact with automobiles. The auto show may, very well, be a dead channel for in-market consumers.



Having said that, I've got to ask: Do you AGREE or DISAGREE with Jeremy Clarkson? Has Greta Thunberg killed the car show?







...Speaking exclusively to The Sun, Jeremy, 59, ranted: “Everyone I know under 25 isn’t the slightest bit interested in cars — Greta Thunberg has killed the car show.



“They’re taught at school, before they say ‘Mummy and Daddy’, that cars are evil, and it’s in their heads.”



His long-term sidekick Richard Hammond, 49, agrees: “I hate to say it, but I think Jeremy is right.



“Young people don’t care about cars. How many kids now are growing up with posters of cars on their bedroom wall..."



