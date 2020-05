Newly appointed Honda Canada CEO Jean Marc Leclerc is not keen on electric vehicles. In an interview with the Windsor Star, he trots out all the typical anti-EV arguments: too expensive, not practical, money-losing, and no demand.



Leclerc pays lip service to the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Apparently, he’s not opposed to rising to 100% by 2040. But Leclerc doesn’t want politicians to dictate the technology used by carmakers to achieve that goal.





Read Article