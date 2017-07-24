Dodge Dealers Are Bypassing Markup Rules On Demons By Auctioning Off The Cars Instead Of Selling Them

Agent009 submitted on 7/24/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:55:37 AM

0 user comments | Views : 348 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: | SOURCE: jalopnik.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

As we recently found out, the 840 HP Dodge Demon lives up to all the hype.

Despite Dodge’s best efforts to encourage dealers to sell at MSRP, some dealers are turning to auctions to get top dollar without sacrificing their order timing.

While a manufacturer cannot determine what a dealer sells a car for, Dodge came up with an incentive program where the dealers that agreed to sell their Demons at or below MSRP would get priority orders, dealers that sold their car for a markup would get their cars later. It was a good idea, in theory.

Read Article


Dodge Dealers Are Bypassing Markup Rules On Demons By Auctioning Off The Cars Instead Of Selling Them

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]