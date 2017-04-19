Dodge Demon Convertible Render Is Too Fast For Its Own Roof

Following an exhausting teasing campaign, Dodge finally unleashed its 840-horsepower (626-kilowatt) Challenger SRT Demon at the New York Auto Show. For what it’s worth, it lived up to the hype (at least on paper). But just a day after the Demon was released from its cage, rendering artists have already gone to work on giving it the convertible treatment.



Artists at X-Tomi Design give us their interpretation of a chop-top Challenger Demon… and it actually looks good. Though Dodge has never actually produced a convertible version of the current-generation Challenger, this rendering ticks all the right boxes. Not to mention it still has 840 hp (626 kW) under the hood.



