Dodge Rises Into The Top 10 Of Consumer Reports Reliability Rankings

Tesla, Dodge, Mazda, Porsche and Infiniti all made gains in the latest Annual Auto Reliability Survey from Consumer Reports (CR), the nonprofit organization committed to creating a fairer, safer, and more transparent marketplace.

On the other hand, Acura, Volkswagen and Audi are among the brands that saw sharp drops, following the introduction of troublesome redesigned vehicles. 

The Annual Auto Reliability Survey, which ranks among the largest surveys of its kind in the U.S., is based on data collected from the organization’s members about their experiences with more than 400,000 vehicles. The findings were announced at a news conference before the Automotive Press Association in Detroit today. 



PUGPROUD

Constant steady minor improvements over time on same platform.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 11/15/2019 9:57:57 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

