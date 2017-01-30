Dodge Viper Fans Crowdfunding Nurburgring Lap Record Attempt

Before production of the Dodge Viper comes to an end once and for all, numerous Viper enthusiasts are gathering together to try and set a production car lap record with the latest Viper ACR Extreme at the Nurburgring.



Back in September 2011, Dodge set a lap record at the famous German circuit with the previous-generation ACR, achieving a blistering time of 7:12.13. While the current record is held by the Porsche 918 Spyder at 6:57, the most recent ACR Extreme has every chance of bringing the title back to the U.S.

