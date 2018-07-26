Does A Vehicle's American-ness MATTER To YOU When You Make A Purchase?

Agent00R submitted on 7/26/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:15:28 AM

1 user comments | Views : 520 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.american.edu

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Every year American University's Kogod School of Business leads research into the automotive industry to determine just how American a particular vehicle is.

While it's easy to simply look on a window sticker or Google a factory to determine where an auto is built, that's not all that goes into this research.

That's because these folks leverage a more holistic approach to determine how American a vehicle is.

That includes research & development, its parts and where they're sourced as well as the total economic impact a specific model has on the American economy. This approach yields some interesting results.

Take, for example, the Chevrolet Corvette. An automatic gearbox variant ranks in first place; however, a manual transmission comes in ninth.

Having said that, we're just a wee bit curious: Does a vehicle's American-ness MATTER to YOU when you're making an all-new purchase? Or, do you see the economy as globally connected anyway?

What say you, Spies?


Made in America Auto Index — 2018 Research by Frank DuBois

What percentage of your vehicle's value contributes to the overall well-being of the U.S. economy and why does this information matter to you?

Kogod's 2018 Made in America Auto Index seeks to answer these questions by evaluating the domestic content of vehicles sold in the US. The index takes into account other aspects of vehicle manufacturing that are not accounted for in other measures.

Seven criteria are considered, including profit margin, labor, and research and development location, among others.




Read Article


Does A Vehicle's American-ness MATTER To YOU When You Make A Purchase?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

TheSteve

No. "American-ness" is so ill-defined. Every BMW Z3 made, worldwide, was build my Americans in Spartanburg, South Carolina, with American hands. The supply chain runs deep into hundreds of American companies. Yet some will argue it's a German car. And then there's the Ford GT supercar, the latest incarnation being assembled by a Canadian boutique fabricator and parts supplier. Some argue that's a Canadian car. Actually, it's often the same folks making the self-contradictory assertions. Meh.

Get what you want. If you love your ride, then awesome on ya.

For what it's worth, I'm not a GM fan or a 'Vette fan, but I continued to be mightily impressed by the iconic Corvette. It's Yankees designing and building a car that can go head to head with a Ferrari, on the world stage, at a fraction of the price, and be more reliable!

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 7/26/2018 1:55:25 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]