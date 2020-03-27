Does ANYONE Believe These 'We Have Your Back During The Crisis' Ads And WHY Do Companies Go That Route?

I'm always fascinated at companies and how they market in tough times and during a crisis.

Within minutes of this Covid-19 pandemic, they haven't wasted any time going live with the 'we're here for you.' messages.

We have the ad here from Cadillac but in their defense they are all starting to roll them.

And as I watch them, I think WHO on earth truly believes THEY have our backs? How, exactly do they have them.

By how much better they think we'll all feel with that new vehicle in the driveway knowing we just signed our names to an EIGHTY-FOUR month, zero percent loan?

I can just imagine hearing the marketing people who make these envisioning customers saying things like...Wow, I am SO blessed. Four people on my street are in the hospital and I'm driving a NEW Escalade and because GM has my back, I have 84 months to pay it back. And if I lose my house, at least I have my Caddy to live in!

We are living in strange times friends...chime in and give us your opinion on the subject...




MDarringer

Trump has runninglogan1's back.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 3/27/2020 11:43:05 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

runninglogan1

Get over me.

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 3/28/2020 12:40:59 AM | | Votes: 3   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Nope. It is just marketing.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 3/28/2020 8:37:27 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 5   

SuperCarEnthusiast

More ad agencies PR campaign! Indirectly trying to gain points with the public when they are in panic, hysteria!

SuperCarEnthusiast (View Profile)

Posted on 3/28/2020 10:42:58 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Section_31_JTK

Waste of PR money. We don't believe you.

Section_31_JTK (View Profile)

Posted on 3/28/2020 3:14:57 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

carloslassiter

I've got all your backs, too. You're welcome.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 3/28/2020 10:41:10 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

