Does America's Love Affair With The Truck Mean They No Longer Care About Gas Mileage?

The Trump administration crusade to wipe out every vestige of Obama-era policies, including auto fuel economy standards, will continue in 2018, but environmental and consumer advocates are pushing back hard.

In a recent report titled "The War on Energy Efficiency," the Consumer Federation of America calls a full rollback of fuel economy standards a "$2-trillion mistake."

That calculation takes into account the $1.2 trillion consumers have saved because of the standards in effect since 1975 and the $800 billion in economic growth tied to energy efficient technologies.