Does America's Love Affair With The Truck Mean They No Longer Care About Gas Mileage?

The Trump administration crusade to wipe out every vestige of Obama-era policies, including auto fuel economy standards, will continue in 2018, but environmental and consumer advocates are pushing back hard.

In a recent report titled "The War on Energy Efficiency," the Consumer Federation of America calls a full rollback of fuel economy standards a "$2-trillion mistake."

That calculation takes into account the $1.2 trillion consumers have saved because of the standards in effect since 1975 and the $800 billion in economic growth tied to energy efficient technologies.



User Comments

TheSteve

"America" cares about gas mileage when pump prices are high. We even had a president that gave incentives to buy Hummers (I mean the vehicle ;-)

Fewer Americans buy a fuel-efficient vehicle when they can easily afford a bigger, thirstier, more luxurious vehicle.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 12/22/2017 3:31:47 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

Gas is only expensive due to our counterproductive attitudes about energy.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 12/22/2017 3:53:10 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 5   

leroisF40

This is media spinning everything as usual, as well as the "leftist" brainwashing attempts on culture. As an American living abroad I can tell you even with very high fuel prices in foreign countries Pickups and SUVs sell in huge numbers. People want to buy what is the most usable product for them with the most amount of conveniences packaged into that product. Currently at $1.60 a litre where I live now there are massive number of large SUVs and Utes driving around. If the price of Fuel dictated what we(population) would buy then you would see all new SUV's and Ute's(pickups in US) rotting on dealer inventory lots while small fuel efficient or electric vehicles would be flying off the lots. When in the US I drive a large pickup. Fuel economy was never a factor in my purchase. Then for them to try and blame this on Trump is even more idiotic. The "leftist" are that arrogant that they would imply (or have a genuine belief) that we are not smart enough to make a purchase decision based on our needs irrespective of the running costs we are going to incur with that purchase. Unless we let them tell us what exactly we can buy, think, eat, and drink as well as what we say to one another we will be okay. They are the saviours of the human race!!!!!

leroisF40 (View Profile)

Posted on 12/22/2017 4:58:04 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 5   

MDarringer

The Left believes all you need are more laws and fines for a perfect life and gobs of taxation to make everyone prosperous.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 12/22/2017 6:09:00 PM | | Votes: 6   

TheSteve

^^^
Nah. That's just what Alt.Right-ers says about anyone who isn't Alt.Right :-/

(Alt.Right-ers: Click the down-arrow to send Steve to hell.)

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 12/22/2017 6:26:52 PM | | Votes: -6   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

While there could be a few buyers who get an F150 for fun, most buyers really have a need. The run a business or have a lifestyle that dictates (farming) what they drive. In Canada the F150 has been the #1 selling vehicle for years, more than any car. When you drive outside of the Toronto GTA even only 10-20 minutes, a great many of the vehicles in traffic slowly change to pickup trucks. Now rising fuel prices will weed out those who just want to show off or drive a truck because they need one occasionally, but those who really need one will own one, no matter which way they vote. PS - There is no Alt-Left. It is just spin and a label, a bit like "Fake News". There are only news/facts you don't like as they don't serve your cause or narrative.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 12/22/2017 8:39:07 PM | | Votes: -6   

MDarringer

@TheSteve you are the King of passive aggressive dysfunctional living. It really is so pathetic how much I matter to you. I don't care a wit about you, but anything I say triggers you to respond. You're addicted to me. I'm the "D" and you're the "s". Too funny.

@canadian I genuinely appreciate you. There most decidedly is an Alt-Left. The first step in your recovery is admitting it. :) I'm here to help and support you. :) So what makes Alt-Right NOT "just spin and a label"? You weren't being a hypocrite were you. I'm not here to judge, but only to give you my love and support. Blessings to you my friend. :)

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 12/22/2017 10:11:26 PM | | Votes: 0   

wilfred

Let's not turn everything into politics. A simple fact often overlooked is how much SUV prices have gone up in the last 5 years. I can buy a lot of truck for $50k but only a compact SUV similarly equipped.

wilfred (View Profile)

Posted on 12/22/2017 5:08:18 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

@wilfred. Spot on. The relative demise of the small pickup was a misstep by the industry. I bet Ford could sell all the Rangers it could make for US consumption.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 12/22/2017 8:40:42 PM | | Votes: -1   

