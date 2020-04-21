Does Ford Need To Replace The Platinum And King Ranch Models With Fresh Themes For The 2021 F-150?

Let's state the obvious. If Ford screws up the 2021 F-150, it's pretty much the beginning of the end for them.



Forget the fact that Ram and GM were breathing down their necks BEFORE the pandemic, now it's even MORE important, seeing when business resumes, they need ALL that have to bounce back and rock the house.



So as a former F-150 owner (4) and a fan of America business let me pose a question and give an opinion seeing I'm one of their target customers.



I always tell my team that although people like the old standby's, it's important to be fresh. They will tell you I drive them crazy when I hammer the theme "Do you love fresh bread? Everybody does, so DON'T sell stale bread! Keep the site FRESH.



So I'm going to say the same thing to Ford. The Platinum and King Ranch models (I've owned both) are stale and boring. That's why my last truck was the Limited. And if you look at wholesale values of those models my opinion is supported strongly. Although the Platinum and KR models are close in price to the Limited, the Limited brings at LEAST $10k more at the wholesale auctions.



So if I were Ford, I'd do a few things.



1. Make the 2021 F-150 Limited even MORE luxurious and tech laden than it already is. AND, offer the ability to get one with the 6.5ft. bed so the purchase is 100% deductible to businesses under the *section 179 IRS code. A 5.5ft bed gives you a $25k write-off in year one but a pickup with a bed of great than 6ft is ONE HUNDRED PERCENT DEDUCTIBLE in YEAR ONE! And at mid 70's that is a HUGE incentive for businesses.



*seek professional tax help before making a business purchase



2. Either dump the Platinum and King Ranch models and add a few new package themes like the old Harley-Davidson models or keep them AND add a few new ones and let the buyers decide. Maybe even an F-150 CLASSIC look package with two-tone and cloth/vinyl seats?



What say you Spies? Do you agree or have any other suggestions for the Ford brass?

















