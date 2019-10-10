Does GM's CEO, Mary Barra, Have The JUICE To End The Mexican Standoff With The UAW?

General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra met with senior United Auto Workers officials to discuss the No. 1 U.S. automaker’s most recent proposal to end a more than three-week-old strike that has cost it over $1 billion, a union spokesman said on Thursday.



Barra met with UAW President Gary Jones and senior union negotiator Terry Dittes on Wednesday at a time when GM had not yet received a formal response to a new offer made on Monday morning, sources briefed on the matter said.



GM declined to comment on the meeting, but said progress was being made in the talks.



“There was no secret meeting. There was a meeting (between Barra and Jones and Dittes) and we continue to meet at all levels,” UAW spokesman Brian Rothenberg said...



