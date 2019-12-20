Does It Get HOTTER Than This? Did You Think Kendall Jenner Would Be Spotted Driving THIS Classic Porsche?

Over the years it's been really interesting to see just who's into cars.
For some reason, comedians seem to be a big part of the enthusiast community.
THINK: Jay Leno, Adam Corolla, Tim Allen, Jerry Seinfeld, Rowan Atkinson, et al.
But if I were a betting man I don't think I'd suspect a model of being super into autos. It turns out that one is. That would be Kendall Jenner.
Given that Caitlyn Jenner is a big-time car enthusiast we shouldn't be overtly surprised. In addition, Caitlyn and Kendall have both appeared on Jay Leno's Garage previously while showing off Kendall's first acquisition, a restored C1 Chevrolet Corvette.
Looks like she might be adding to her fleet. Recently, Jenner was spotted fueling up a Porsche 911 (993) — looks like a Carrera 2S, Spies.
This is pretty cool since all the models I've spotted previously tend to be of the chauffeured variety.
