Does It Stand A Chance? BMW To Challenge The Macan With A 425 HP X3 M

BMW will launch a hot X3 M later this year as the range-topping variant of the latest X3 SUV to rival the Porsche Macan Turbo.

The new X3 flagship model has been photograped testing at the Nürburgring with next to no camouflage, revealing the M division enhancements its body will recieve over the regular car.

Bolder bumpers and more prominent exhausts are clear signals to the car's performance. It'll also get larger diameter wheels, although this test car' features mismatched alloys. Like the regular car, the X3 M will feature LED lighting as standard.