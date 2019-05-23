Does Your Dealer Still Have A Loaner Car Fleet OR Are They Transitioning To Providing Uber Rides?

20-plus years ago, it really mattered which auto dealer you went to and bought your vehicle at.

Everything from the price of your purchase to the service experience varied widely at each showroom.

It was kind of wild, actually.

And then the automakers at the top of their game started to crack down. Executives, and their teams, realized that by improving certain elements of the dealer experience, they could sway buyer's decision-making. Lexus was best when it came to customer service.

I remember when shopping for luxury autos, certain dealers were quite upfront with their moves. It was a big deal to have a service loaner. And the better dealer groups started offering luxury vehicles of the same class of your personal ride — that way, theoretically, there was no real inconvenience and a straight swap.

Fast forward to present day where things have changed in a big way. Now it's not as important as having a rental fleet as it is to have a ride sharing service — Uber — on call. Or, a concierge service will pick up and drop off your car at your home or office, for example.

So, we've got to ask: Does YOUR dealer where you service your vehicle have a fleet of loaners OR have they been leveraging ride sharing apps, like Uber, instead?



User Comments

Foncool

If you want to play in the upscale segment an Uber ride isn’t going to cut it. A concierge service with drop off of an equivalent service loaner.

If the dealership is really good, they’ll know the status of the car being serviced (lease ending soon), work with the sales department to select a service loaner that is the latest version of the model they are currently driving or maybe a step up to a higher level model.

Foncool (View Profile)

Posted on 5/23/2019 6:38:13 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

atc98092

I've never heard of a dealer offering an Uber ride around here. It doesn't fulfill the need I would have for a loaner, unless it's a same day issue. If I request a loaner, it's because they need my car at least overnight. Uber can't replace the reason I have a car in the first place.

atc98092 (View Profile)

Posted on 5/23/2019 7:59:04 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

We specifically are NOT using Uber for the reason that we have no control of what shows up and therefore we have no quality control over Uber drivers because they are not our employees.

We offer a shuttle service to pick people up and drop them off. We don't give courtesy cars like candy, but we prefer courtesy cars to Uber. It's more expensive, but it gives better customer care.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 5/23/2019 8:09:04 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

mre30

A Dealer would be crazy to put their customer experience in the hands of a person in a clapped out Hyundai with a "U"or a "Lyft" stuck to the windshield.

"Mrs. Gottrocks, your ride is here. No, a Kia is not a Mercedes, we know that."

My dealer has a Mercedes van or MB SUV to drive people around and drop them off if the customer didn't reserve a loaner. You need to book a loaner about a week in advance or else take their shuttle (usually a 10 to 20 minute wait for it but you have to share the ride with somebody else).

Otherwise you can call your own Uber, which I have done many times.

Also, what if the Uber driver gets in an accident with the valued customer inside?

Bad idea all around.

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 5/23/2019 8:34:31 AM | | Votes: 1   

Truthy

In my experience, the loaner is always the same brand as the dealer. I believe MB does it so they can sell more C-Class and CLA to increase sales once they are off the loaner fleet. My dealer always has a fleet of current model year C-Class with under 6,000 miles at a steep discount.
My beef is Acura stopped the free car wash program.

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 5/23/2019 10:38:33 AM | | Votes: 1   

Aspy11

I don't drive a Tesla, so I don't need a loaner.

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 5/23/2019 8:59:21 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

A shuttle with a new vehicle being driven by an employee of the dealership is always best for so many reasons. They are a brand ambassador whether you believe it or not. The guys who do so at our Toyota dealer are highly personal and the ride to and from is always pleasant. The XLE AWD Sienna is not too bad to ride in either.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 5/23/2019 9:01:30 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

