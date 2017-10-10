Don't Worry About Honking At That Self Driving Car, It Can't Hear You

As auto accidents go, it wasn't much: Twelve minutes before noon on a cool June day, a Chevrolet Bolt was rear ended as it crawled from a stop light in downtown San Francisco.

What made this fender bender noteworthy was the Bolt's driver: a computer.

In California, where companies such as Cruise Automation Inc. and Waymo are ramping up testing of self-driving cars, human drivers keep running into them in low-speed fender benders. The run-ins highlight an emerging culture clash between humans who often treat traffic laws as guidelines and autonomous cars that refuse to roll through a stop sign or exceed the speed limit.



User Comments

MDarringer

I'd screw with the damned thing any chance I got.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/10/2017 8:21:43 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Tiberius1701A

"Nothing can go wrong...go wrong...go wrong..."

Tiberius1701A (View Profile)

Posted on 10/10/2017 8:46:27 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

