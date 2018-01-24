Driver Credits Google Waze For Driving Jeep Into Lake

I was speechless That is how the owner of a Jeep tells WCAX she reacted when she heard said Jeep had ended up at the bottom of Lake Champlain.

How Tara Guertin's vehicle got there: She says friends who were driving it were misled by faulty directions given by Google's Waze. The Burlington Free Press reports Guertin had let three pals from Connecticut borrow her Jeep for their road trip to Burlington, Vt., and as they drove in the area on a rainy, foggy Jan. 12, they relied on the Waze GPS app—which combines preset directions with updates from users on everything from traffic slowdowns to speed traps—to steer them in the right direction.



dumpsty

Understandably there is some reasonable hesitation when following app navigation directions - streets change...as is following the nice gas station clerk who "thinks" she's giving good directions - sending you the wrong-way down a 1-way street.

How does it ever make any sense to drive through a parking lot & out to a boat dock & still think, "hey, I see the road is gone under a lot of water...maybe I should just lock the doors & continue forward..." Was the fog so thick? Or the rain pouring down so hard?

If the nav said to drive through a school playground or into a shop storefront, does the driver simply acquiesce & follow the directions so blindly?

Posted on 1/24/2018 2:27:35 PM

Posted on 1/24/2018 2:27:35 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

TomM

I realize that this is STUPID

When I was young - I was taught how to count. Later I was taught how to count money and how to make change for money. Today - the registers tell the clerk how much change to give -have you ever stood in line when someone decided to give the clerk the COINS of the change - and the clerk could not figure out how many dollars to give back? Some things have changed for the worse. Today they are not teaching cursive writing in many schools - and once - when I went to teach a special class at a school - I started writing on the board - and nobody in the class knew what I was writing.

The education system is teaching people to depend on machines to do the menial tasks we once did ourselves - and as a result there are STUPID people in the world who will drive directly into a wall -when their NAV tells them to make a right turn. (Yes I have seen that too) - Its time to assume that people do strange things more often that we would assume

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 1/24/2018 2:54:58 PM   

