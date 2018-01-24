Driver Credits Google Waze For Driving Jeep Into Lake

I was speechless That is how the owner of a Jeep tells WCAX she reacted when she heard said Jeep had ended up at the bottom of Lake Champlain.

How Tara Guertin's vehicle got there: She says friends who were driving it were misled by faulty directions given by Google's Waze. The Burlington Free Press reports Guertin had let three pals from Connecticut borrow her Jeep for their road trip to Burlington, Vt., and as they drove in the area on a rainy, foggy Jan. 12, they relied on the Waze GPS app—which combines preset directions with updates from users on everything from traffic slowdowns to speed traps—to steer them in the right direction.