Driver Dies In Fiery Crash After Model S Locks Him In

A Tesla driver in Florida died in his burning car after he crashed into a tree.

Witnesses said that they couldn’t enter the vehicle to help the driver because the door handles wouldn’t work and the airbags didn’t deflate.

According to the Miami Herald, the accident happened yesterday afternoon and the unnamed driver was declared dead at the scene:

“Davie police spokeswoman Vivian Gallinal says the car hit some palm trees and burst into flames Sunday afternoon crash. An officer was nearby and tried to break the car’s window, but couldn’t get the driver out.”


 



User Comments

Moo1

Terrible news

Moo1 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/25/2019 3:03:21 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

countguy

WOW

countguy (View Profile)

Posted on 2/25/2019 3:04:28 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

80Ho

i can't believe people buy these

80Ho (View Profile)

Posted on 2/25/2019 3:46:57 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

