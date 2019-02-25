Driver Dies In Fiery Crash After Model S Locks Him In

A Tesla driver in Florida died in his burning car after he crashed into a tree. Witnesses said that they couldn’t enter the vehicle to help the driver because the door handles wouldn’t work and the airbags didn’t deflate.



According to the Miami Herald, the accident happened yesterday afternoon and the unnamed driver was declared dead at the scene:

“Davie police spokeswoman Vivian Gallinal says the car hit some palm trees and burst into flames Sunday afternoon crash. An officer was nearby and tried to break the car’s window, but couldn’t get the driver out.”





