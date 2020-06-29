Dumb Words Car Companies Use That Are Just Plain SILLY. What Are The Worst In YOUR Opinion?

All industries like to use made up names to sugar coat ideas they try to promote or to take people's eyes off the ball.



The terms always suggest an image that USUALLY isn't reality.



But they need to play these wordsmith games especially on products they have that don't fit a current media narrative.



Let's just use this one from FCA to prove our point. ECO-Diesel. It sure SOUNDS good, right? And it accomplishes the intent. That BAD DIRTY OLD DIESEL is NO MORE! WELCOME to the new world of ECO-Diesel!



We could do hundreds of these as examples, but that would be no fun and it wouldn't involve you.



So share with us some of these beauties that companies use that are the worst of the worst and drive you crazy...





