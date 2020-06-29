Dumb Words Car Companies Use That Are Just Plain SILLY. What Are The Worst In YOUR Opinion?

Agent001 submitted on 6/29/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:59:39 PM

2 user comments | Views : 480 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

All industries like to use made up names to sugar coat ideas they try to promote or to take people's eyes off the ball.



The terms always suggest an image that USUALLY isn't reality.

But they need to play these wordsmith games especially on products they have that don't fit a current media narrative.

Let's just use this one from FCA to prove our point. ECO-Diesel. It sure SOUNDS good, right? And it accomplishes the intent. That BAD DIRTY OLD DIESEL is NO MORE! WELCOME to the new world of ECO-Diesel!

We could do hundreds of these as examples, but that would be no fun and it wouldn't involve you.

So share with us some of these beauties that companies use that are the worst of the worst and drive you crazy...



Dumb Words Car Companies Use That Are Just Plain SILLY. What Are The Worst In YOUR Opinion?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)


User Comments

jeffgall

BMW TwinPower Turbo

jeffgall (View Profile)

Posted on 6/29/2020 9:41:42 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Taycan Turbo, Turbo S.... :0

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 6/29/2020 9:58:29 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]