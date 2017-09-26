Dyson To Launch Line Of Electric Cars In 2020

Dyson is to launch a range of pure-electric cars in 2020, based upon cutting-edge battery technology and developed at a new campus on a disused World War Two airfield in Wiltshire. A letter from company founder Sir James Dyson to employees this afternoon confirmed that he is investing two billion pounds in the venture - a billion in the car itself, and a billion to finalising and manufacturing the solid-state batteries it will use. The firm is already employing 400 people on its electric car project, and has decided to go public on its plans (which have been rumoured for more than 18 months) to help speed up recruitment and enable high-level discussions with third-party suppliers.



