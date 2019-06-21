EPA And California Air Resources Board Are Acting Like Third Graders - Refuse To Sit At the Same Table

Capitol Hill was the scene of some high-school drama this week after representatives from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the California Air Resources Board (CARB) reportedly refused to sit at the same table while discussing fueling regulations with the U.

S. House Energy and Commerce Committee.

As petty as this seems, it illustrates the overall situation rather well. White House officials terminated talks with California in February, citing an inability to progress the debate. Meanwhile, CARB has been claiming the Trump administration doesn’t want to hear its case and has instead sought to strip the state of its ability to self regulate in order to pass reforms that would freeze national emissions standards at 2020 levels though 2026.

Thursday’s congressional bickering helped paint a clearer picture of what the communications breakdown looked like.


User Comments

California is the bully and it needs to be bitch-slapped into submission. Time for a quid pro quo: California bows to the EPA and the US military promises not to invade California's precious sanctuary cities this week. I'm sure we'll hear some ghetto rhymes out of Old Maxine while Nancy Pelosi will stutter and slur through an incoherent statement about something. After November 2020, Trump needs to declare war on California so that those of us who live here can be liberated from the tyranny.

