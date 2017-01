The U. S. government is accusing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. and FCA US LLC of failing to disclose software that may have been used to cheat on emissions testing on about 104,000 diesel SUVs and trucks. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday that the company installed software on its 2014, 2015 and 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokees and Dodge Ram 1500 trucks with 3-liter diesel engines that results in increased emissions of nitrogen oxides from the vehicles.



