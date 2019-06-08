EPA REJECTS Automaker's Sweetheart Deal With California Over Tighter Emission Restrictions

A recent compromise between four major automakers and California’s clean-air regulator on fuel efficiency had already been rejected by the Trump administration months earlier as not “a productive alternative.

The deal -- which Ford Motor Co., Honda Motor Co., BMW AG and Volkswagen Group announced on July 25 alongside the California Air Resources Board -- eases the pace of annual efficiency improvements required under current Obama-era rules but is tougher than the Trump administration’s proposal to cap mileage requirements at 2020 levels.



