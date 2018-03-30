EPA To Reject Obama's Landmark Fuel Efficiency Rules Stating They Are "Not Appropriate"

The EPA is expected to use a Virginia car dealership on Tuesday as the setting to tout its rejection of the Obama administration's landmark vehicle fuel efficiency rules, a move that could put automakers in the middle of a battle between the Trump administration and California. EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt plans to sign a declaration by Sunday that the Obama administration’s vehicle efficiency rules for 2022 through 2025 are "not appropriate" and must be revised, Reuters reported last week.



