EU Charges VM, BMW, And Mercedes Of Collusion To Cheat On Emissions

EU antitrust regulators charged BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen Group on Friday for hindering competition on emissions-cleaning technology between 2006 and 2014.
The European Commission said it had sent statements of objections setting out the charges to the companies, nearly two years after carrying out dawn raids at the automakers' premises.
"BMW, Daimler and VW participated in a collusive scheme, in breach of EU competition rules, to limit the development and rollout of emission-cleaning technology for new diesel and petrol passenger cars sold in the European Economic Area," the EU competition enforcer said in a statement.
