Electric truck and SUV maker Rivian just got an influx of $700 million in funding in an investment round led by none other than Amazon.



Though the investment round was led by Amazon, this doesn’t rule out the possibility that General Motors was an investor too, as was previously reported here. For Rivian, this means that the reality of its R1T electric truck and R1S electric SUV now become a step closer. In the release on this funding announcement, Rivian CEO RJ Scaring states:



