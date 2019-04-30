EV Sales Closing In On Hybrids In Europe - How Long Until The Hybrid Is A Dodo?

According to latest stats from JATO Dynamics, the European market of electrified cars (hybrids, plug-in hybrids and all-electric) reached a new all-time record in March 2019, for the first time exceeding 100,000 in a single month.

Very encouraging is that plug-ins are now very close to conventional hybrids in sales:

  • Hybrids: 63,100 (up 24% year-over-year)
  • Plug-in hybrids: 18,000 (down 2% year-over-year)
  • All-electric: 40,000 (up 85% year-over-year)

The total market share of HEV/PHEV/BEV is 7.1%.



